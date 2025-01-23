USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Shares of USCB stock remained flat at $18.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,173. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

