Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VYM opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

