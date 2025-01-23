Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.93 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.