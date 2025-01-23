Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 196,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 210,265 shares.The stock last traded at $172.93 and had previously closed at $170.17.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

