VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 40840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Price Performance

Insider Transactions at VerticalScope

The firm has a market cap of C$235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.09.

In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$35,501.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $182,606 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.