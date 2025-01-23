VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 40840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Price Performance
Insider Transactions at VerticalScope
In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$35,501.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $182,606 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.