Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VABK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

