Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.
Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VABK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $44.00.
About Virginia National Bankshares
