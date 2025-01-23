Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

