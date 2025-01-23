Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $23.98 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.09 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

