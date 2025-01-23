Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 86,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.29.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

