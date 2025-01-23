Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $423,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

CL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

