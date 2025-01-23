WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.44. 22,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 28,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

