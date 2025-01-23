WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 194,864 shares.The stock last traded at $80.01 and had previously closed at $79.44.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

