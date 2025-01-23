YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 368 ($4.55), with a volume of 842167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($4.78).

YouGov Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 447.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,765.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 29.40 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts anticipate that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

YouGov Increases Dividend

About YouGov

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. YouGov’s payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

