YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 368 ($4.55), with a volume of 842167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($4.78).
YouGov Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 447.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,765.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.
YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 29.40 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts anticipate that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.
YouGov Increases Dividend
About YouGov
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.