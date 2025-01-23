Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 2,237,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,229,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).
Zenith Energy Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.08.
Zenith Energy Company Profile
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
