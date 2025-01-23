Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 2,237,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,229,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Zenith Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.08.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

