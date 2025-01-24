2,973 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by MFA Wealth Services

MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
