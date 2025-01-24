3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $152.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 97.19%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,770,390 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,194,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,503,000 after acquiring an additional 302,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,409 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,815,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,596,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after buying an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,268,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

