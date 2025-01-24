47,398 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

