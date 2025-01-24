ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 84964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
