ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $164,304.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $164,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,914,294.40. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,584.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $60,177.60.

On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $2,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32.

On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $105,194.18.

On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $2,997.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $89,753.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $31,248.38.

On Friday, December 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $103,187.64.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 14,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,145. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

