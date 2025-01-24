Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

AMD stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.