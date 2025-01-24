AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 3,330,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,855,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after buying an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 162,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

