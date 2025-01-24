AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 3,800,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,823,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

