Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.42), with a volume of 51 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.39).

Albion Enterprise VCT Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.39. The company has a market capitalization of £121.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,633.33 and a beta of 0.03.

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.69 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 34.61%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

