Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AA opened at $37.33 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

