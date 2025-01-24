Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) shares rose 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 567,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 112,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

