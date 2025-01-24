American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 13,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 37,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
American Aires Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About American Aires
American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.
