Analyzing Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -776.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -5.38, meaning that its share price is 638% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gadsden Properties and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 170.94%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and BioSig Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies $20,000.00 874.93 -$29.04 million N/A N/A

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

