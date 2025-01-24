Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 4,587 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,642,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 764,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.79 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

