Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APOG opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.