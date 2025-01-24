Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE:ARI opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 196,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 960.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

