Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 470,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 271,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

