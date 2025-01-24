Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 498,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 809,840 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $47.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on B

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Barnes Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.