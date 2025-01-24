Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Benchmark Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

