BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 18,365 shares.The stock last traded at $8.63 and had previously closed at $8.61.
BingEx Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
