Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

BIREF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

