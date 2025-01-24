Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 4470425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 156.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

