Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $228.17 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

