Brighton Jones LLC Sells 496 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after buying an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.