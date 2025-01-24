Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,440 ($17.79) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($18.40), with a volume of 10658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($18.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,612.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,796.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of £239.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,820.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Andrea Montague bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.50) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($41,007.91). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.