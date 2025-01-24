BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 810,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 163,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

