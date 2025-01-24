Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Byline Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback 1,250,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

