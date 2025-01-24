Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires £11,956 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £11,956 ($14,767.79).

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

BYIT stock opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 437.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 467.70. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 405 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 665 ($8.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYIT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.91) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Bytes Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.