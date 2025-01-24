CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 783371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.84).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £158.66 million and a P/E ratio of 781.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.

In other news, insider Susanne Chishti acquired 96,866 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £69,743.52 ($87,081.43). Also, insider Ann Cairns purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £292,000 ($364,589.84). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

