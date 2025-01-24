Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

