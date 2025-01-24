Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 2.7% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

