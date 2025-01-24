Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024On January 22, 2025, Cathay General Bancorp released its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The company disclosed this informat

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cathay General Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

