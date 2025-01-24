CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from CD Private Equity Fund II’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
CD Private Equity Fund II Price Performance
CD Private Equity Fund II Company Profile
CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CD Private Equity Fund II
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.