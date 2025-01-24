Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 16,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 469,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,477.56. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $867,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $6,771,606.46. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,523. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.