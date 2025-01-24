Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

