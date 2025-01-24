Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. 2,496,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,684,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

